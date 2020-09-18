Hanover elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second employee at Kersey Creek Elementary School in Hanover County has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

Allison Millens, the school’s principal, sent an email out Thursday announcing the new case to families.

“Hanover Health Department officials determined that no students were exposed since this individual was not in the presence of any students this week,” Millens said in her email.

Two other staff members who may have had contact with the employee have been notified. Anyone who is concerned for their health, should call the Chickahominy Health District Coronavirus Hotline at 804-365-3340.

