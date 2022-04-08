HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was rescued by Hanover County Fire and rescue teams Friday morning, after becoming entrapped in machinery at their work.

According to Hanover Fire, crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road, the Hanover Industrial Airpark, just after 7:30 a.m. Once on scene, crews found an employee with their arm trapped in machinery.

Hanover crews worked with Henrico crews to free the employee using airbags and other tools. The employee was quickly freed from the machine and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crews performing rescue operation (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)

Crews performing rescue operation (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)

Hanover Fire Truck (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)

Hanover Fire wants to remind people to follow proper lock-out/tag-out procedures when working on or around heavy equipment.