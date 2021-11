HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Emergency Communications announced that its 911 lines servicing the Hanover area of Beaverdam and Montpelier are down right now.

Officials say they do not know when 911 will be restored. In the meantime, people facing an emergency should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.