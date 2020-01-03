Hanover family needs help moving ‘safe haven’ for 9-year-old with cancer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover firefighters built a playhouse for Sawyer Perkins, a 9-year-old girl from Hanover, after her first cancer treatment in 2016. Her family is now looking for help to make sure not to leave the special gift behind after moving.

Perkins’ customized playhouse was built after she spent three months getting treatment in Memphis. It was meant to give her a place to escape and just be a kid.

The 12-by-12 structure is so much more than just a shed to Perkins.

“This is my playhouse. I really love it,” she told 8News Friday. “I like play with slime and Play-doh in it all day.”

The gift was made for Perkins, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, by Hanover firefighters when she was 5 years old. She leans on family and the playhouse for comfort.

The family had to move a few miles away in Mechanicsville and now need help from someone with the right equipment to ensure Perkins’ “safe haven” stays with her.

Perkins will be getting on a new cancer trial and get treatments in Washington soon.

If you want to help the family, get in touch with them at prayersforsawyer13@gmail.com

LATEST HEADLINES: