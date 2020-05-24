Hanover Fire and EMS replace flags honoring lives lost in the line of duty

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire-EMS replaced the flags on all four memorial bridges that sit within the Mechanicsville Station 7’s Response District on Sunday.

The department said in a tweet that it is a yearly tradition for Memorial Day.

The flags were donated by Mechanicsville Lowe’s store #2572.

All flags were placed on signs honoring those lost in the line of duty; including the likes of Lt. Brad Clark.

