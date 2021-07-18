Hanover fire battalion chief loses battle to cancer, department mourning his loss

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire and EMS shared on Sunday that Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps Sr., had died from cancer.

He passed away earlier that day and had first received his diagnosis in February of this year. He had just turned 50 before being diagnosed with cancer.

Phipps first joined the department as a volunteer but joined career ranks in June of 1996.

According to Hanover Fire Facebook post, the department and family are working to plan a service for Phipps in private. In the post, Hanover Fire asks that community members keep the Phipps family in their thoughts and prayers.