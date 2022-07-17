MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After a small fire at an apartment in Mechanicsville was marked under control, the responding Hanover Fire Department crews spent some time with the kids in the neighborhood.

According to the Hanover County Fire Department, fire and EMS crews responded to an apartment complex on the 7700 block of Stand Circle in Mechanicsville for a report of a dryer on fire.

The fire was contained before it was able to spread into the apartment. After the incident was marked under control, the responding crews met some kids in the neighborhood and showed them how they pack up the firehose after using it.