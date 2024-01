HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Units with Hanover County Fire-EMS are currently at the scene of a structure fire that has caused a road closure in Ashland.

Around 10:15 a.m., authorities reported that the fire was located in the 300 block of Ashcake Road.

As a result of the fire, a section of Ashcake Road from Swannee Drive to Giddy-Up Lane has been closed.

“Please use caution in the area,” a Hanover Fire-EMS spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.