Hanover Fire warns about winterizing your home after responding to chimney fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire & EMS are warning you about the dangers of an improperly cleaned chimney after responding to a fire Tuesday.
With the dip in temperatures, chimney fires can become more prevalent.
On average, more than 22,000 chimney fires occur in the U.S every year and these fires can cause 125 million dollars in damages.
So how can you stay safe with your chimneys? Here’s a list of tips you can use:
- You should get your chimney cleaned yearly
- Cut and trim all overhanging branches
- Install a screen cap on top of the chimney
- Keep the fire screen or wood stove door shut
- Let the ashes cool down
- Dispense ashes far away from your home
- Never burn trash or debris
- Only burn hardwood
- Keep stored firewood at least 30ft. Away from your home
- Never leave your fire unattended.
- Monitor your fire and chimney while burning
As with any home, you should always make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.
If left unchecked, a chimney fire could quickly spread into your home.
On top of the fire spreading quickly, the blaze can easily set fire to your home’s exterior as well.