HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover Girl Scout troop recently wrapped up a project intended to make children more at ease at the county courthouse.

Girl Scout Troop 5276 decorated the new waiting room in the Hanover Courts Building, which is designated for children who are about to testify in court. Scouts painted the room with an ocean-featured mural featured bright blue walls dotted with fish and sandcastles.

Girl Scout Troop 5276 join Hanover County officials in a ribbon cutting for the newly decorated waiting room of the Hanover Courts building. Credit: Hanover County government.

After a ribbon cutting this week celebrating the new room, the troop got to meet with local officials to be formally thanked for their work.

“We appreciate your time and commitment to creating this space for our kids,” Hanover County wrote on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 10.