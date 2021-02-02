Hanover Habitat for Humanity pilots home repair program

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Habitat for Humanity has launched a pilot program which will help help homeowners over the age of 62 in the county’s suburban service area who need critical exterior repairs.

The announcement said in 2017, the Hanover Habitat program began offering home repairs, but only rural areas were covered by USDA funds. Thanks to a new grant, homes in the “old Mechanicsville” area which don’t qualify for USDA funds can now receive help as well.

Habitat for Humanity said the piolet program will prioritize homeowners who are facing challenges maintaining their home due to their age, health or change in financial circumstances.

“Habitat wants to help make their home safe so they can remain in it long term,” the announcment said.

In order to quality, homeowners must have lived in Hanover county for at least one year, they must occupy their property, the applicant needs to be up to date on mortgage payments and taxes, the house income must be 50 percent or below the area median income.

You can find more information about the program and apply online here. Habitat for Humanity said applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis until all of the grant funds have been depleted.