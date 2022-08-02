WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — A Hanover High School graduate sang the national anthem before a Washington Nationals game over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 31, before the Nationals took on the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Charlotte Baldwin, a Hanover High School graduate, sang the national anthem. Baldwin is currently a student, and is on the cheerleading team at James Madison University, where she is going into her senior year.

The Hanover County pride doesn’t stop there, however, as the Cardinals starting catcher Andrew Knizner is a Hanover High graduate himself.

The Cardinals ended up winning the game 5-0. Baldwin’s performance can be seen here.