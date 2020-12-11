Hanover High School switching to fully virtual learning

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover High School students are making the switch to full-time virtual learning through Dec. 18. Students will begin learning from home immediately and will not return to school in-person until after their winter break on Jan. 4.

A statement from the school district says they have “exhausted all possible options to continue face-to-face learning at Hanover High School.” They have made the change to virtual learning to help with staffing constraints caused by the pandemic.

Hanover County Public Schools has seen an increase in positive cases both in the school buildings and throughout the county, with HHS seeing more cases and quarantines than any of the other Hanover schools. Due to the increased number of cases at the school many staff members have fallen ill or had to leave to quarantine themselves and the school no longer had sufficient staff for in-person learning.

HHS is the only school closing and going virtual at this time. Other schools in the district have started seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and HCPS will continue monitoring the status of each location.

