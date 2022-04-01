HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents will be able to bring household hazardous waste and documents to be shredded to an event in Mechanicsville Saturday, April 9.

The event will be held at the Mechanicsville trash and recycling center at 7427 Verdi Lane from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be a five-gallon limit for liquids, aerosols and solids that are classified as household hazardous waste. No batteries, tube fluorescent light bulbs, explosives, or radioactive materials will be accepted at the event.

Up to four boxes (10” by 12” by 18”) of documents will also be accepted for shredding.

No businesses will be permitted to drop off their items at the event, and no out-of-country materials will be accepted.