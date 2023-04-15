Sixteen Hanover centenarians were honored by the county on April 13. (Courtesy of Hanover County)

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — At a county banquet last week, Hanover residents gathered to celebrate the county’s eldest citizens, each of whom has seen the breadth of a century.

9 centenarians attended as part of the county’s “Finding Value in Your Prime” event, receiving a certificate of recognition. Another 7 seniors, who were unable to attend, received their certificates later.

“It was so lovely,” said Ardenar Giles, who will turn 101 next month. “I could feel the love.”

A presentation given during the event featured photos of the seniors in their younger years and reminisces about their lives.

They also offered advice for their younger fellow residents.

“You should stimulate your brain all the time. And spend a lot of time helping people,” said Georgie Stephens, who will turn 102 this year.

The county plans to make the event an annual tradition, and you can read more about those who were honored here.