Hanover hosting vaccination clinics for students at middle schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced that it is holding vaccine clinics for students inside of its four middle schools this week.

This comes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 12 and up.

The school system is partnering with the Chickahominy Health District to hold these vaccine clinics.

Here are the upcoming clinics:

Chickahominy Middle School: May 18 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Middle School: May 18 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Bell Creek Middle School: May 24 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Oak Knoll Middle School: May 24 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m

The clinics from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. are for students only and are not open to the general public. Students will need to fill out a permission form in order to be vaccinated.

The 4 to 6 p.m. clinics are for all other HCPS students, ages 12 and up. Students attending this time do not need an appointment but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or someone 18-years or older must have filled out a permission form for them.

You can find more information about these vaccination clinics online here.