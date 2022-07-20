HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a house fire on Wednesday that impacted a family of five.

Hanover Fire was dispatched at 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, to a one story family home on Frances Road in Ashland.

The fire was put out quickly and is now under control.

The Red Cross assisted the family who were in the home at the time of the fire. All members of the family got out safely and no injuries were reported.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.