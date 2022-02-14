Hanover house fire leaves one cat dead, 3 adults without a home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Hanover County left one cat dead and three adults without a home Monday.

The Hanover Fire Department tweeted around 2:30 p.m., saying that they responded to a structure fire on the 11100 block of Mount Hope Church Road Monday. The fire was marked under control by crews.

The Red Cross was called in to assist three adults who were displaced due to the fire. There were no injuries, but one pet cat died because of the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.