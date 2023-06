HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-95 North in Hanover County that led to a miles-long traffic backup has since been cleared, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred on I-95 North near State Route 54. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported a 4.5-mile traffic backup on the interstate as of 4:43 p.m. Monday, June 12.

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.