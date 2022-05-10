HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam targeting people’s email.

In the phishing attack, a person would receive an email notification saying that some of their emails could not be delivered. To review those emails, the person is directed to click on a link, which takes them to a fake login page. Any information entered on that page would go straight to the scammers.

For those who are curious as to what one of these “notifications” looks like, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the email appears like a plain text alert with only a few lines of information and no images or logos.

What’s more, the link in the email is a long URL instead of the usual “Click Here” link. However, if you hover your mouse over the link, you’ll find that it does not lead to the URL shown in the email.

The sheriff’s office offers the following tips for how to protect yourself from cybercriminals:

Log in to the program or application directly instead of clicking on the link in the email notification.

Do not click on a link from an email that you were not expecting — even if it is from a familiar program or app that you use.

Ask yourself whether you’ve signed up for email notifications or have received these kinds of alerts in the past.

For more information about email scams and cyber-security tips, head over to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office’s website or Facebook page.