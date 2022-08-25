HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s office charged Earl Harris Burnette, 61, of Mechanicsville, with forced sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography, according to an official media release.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, investigators executed a residential search warrant at the 4200 block of Crown Hill Road and, subsequent to finding the evidence, charged Burnette with the sex offenses and then transported him to Pamunkey Regional Jail, the announcement said.

Burnette is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information about this case to contact them at 804-365-6140 or contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anyone with a tip can also use the P3 Tips app from a mobile device. That communication is anonymous.