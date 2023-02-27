HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mechanicsville man and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation which began in Texas.

In January, the Hanover County Police Department was contacted by police in Arlington, Texas regarding underage girls being solicited by a resident of the Mechanicsville area of Hanover.

After an investigation, detectives from the Arlington Police Department obtained felony arrest warrants for 46-year-old Eric Michael Thomas, who was arrested by Hanover Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 12.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Hanover investigators searched Thomas’ home on the 1000 block of Still Creek Lane. Based on evidence found at the home, as well as a thorough investigation, Thomas was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Thomas is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.