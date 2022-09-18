HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plant lovers in Central Virginia are in for a major treat — the Hanover Master Gardener Association has just announced its plans for a new Horticultural Learning Center.

According to a recent press release from the county, a ceremony to introduce plans for the new facility will take place on Oct. 13 starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the future 1.10-acre site of the Horticultural Learning Center, located next to the Taylor Complex building on 13015 Taylor Complex Lane.

Hanover Master Gardeners will be on-site during the ceremony to answer any questions attendees may have about plants, pests, composting, landscaping and more.

Once completed, the Horticultural Learning Center will be a space for public education, where experts will demonstrate research-based gardening practices that can be incorporated into the home, the county’s release said. A variety of perennial, annual and native plants, herbs and vegetables will live at the center.

The center will be managed by the Hanover Master Gardeners, and will consist of multiple raised beds constructed through different methods and materials. Hanover Master Gardeners said a few of the raised beds will display vertical gardening techniques. Additionally, the center will feature a rainwater harvesting system and other water-based practices.

According to the county’s release, the new Horticultural Learning Center is set to be a public garden that will be developed over the next several years and include space for outdoor classes.

For more information about the Hanover Master Gardener Association, visit its website.