Hanover mother killed by drunk driver honored in annual ‘Megsmiles’ run

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been nearly six years since Hanover mother, Meg Menzies, was struck and killed by a drunk driver along Route 54.

Friday morning, dozens of runners from across the country came to honor her life in the annual ‘Megsmiles’ run: A two-mile run that is always held on the eve of the Richmond Marathon.

In January 2014, Menzies, a mother of three and dedicated runner, was running along East Patrick Henry Road training for the Boston Marathon when she was struck and killed.

Since the tragedy, Menzie’s mother says dozens of people from across the country have reached out offering support. Many of those strangers ‘have now become family’ and were there Friday morning to participate in the annual run.

“It just goes to show how somebody you haven’t even met can impact your life,” Ed Deiss, a runner said.

“It’s always hard,” Menzie’s mother, Pat Cross told 8News. “It doesn’t change, but their being here makes it special, and it carries on her name.”

A tower of donated shoes along Route 54 now serves as a memorial for Menzies.

Her family has started a charity in her name, Meg’s Miles, to encourage young, local athletes to run.

LATEST HEADLINES: