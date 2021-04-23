Hanover NAACP files appeal to Wegmans Distribution Center permit

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Branch of the NAACP and other residents are fighting back after a permit was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, to build a Wegman’s Distribution Center the size of the Pentagon in the Brown Grove community.

“Here we are again today repeating the same mistakes. Destroying a Black community,” said Hanover NAACP Branch President Patricia Hunter-Jordan, referring to Richmond’s Union Hill and Jackson Ward neighborhoods.

DEQ and the State Water Control Board approved a permit which would allow the center to be built on the 220-acre site along Ashcake and Sliding Hill Roads.

Brian Buniva is the attorney representing Hanover NAACP, the Protect Hanover group and 20 other community members in an appeal to the permit.

“I firmly believe that they committed numerous errors of law by not considering environmental justice issues appropriately and also by not considering real alternatives to the project at this location,” said Buniva.

He said environmental concerns like the wetlands located on the proposed site, and polution and traffic impacts of the facility were not properly considered.

Buniva said Wegmans has revised its assessment of the project’s environmental impact and alternatives costs multiple times. He said the lawsuit also focuses on how the state believes it is not their job to verify the information provided by the applicant.

“I think that’s dead wrong,” Buniva said.

Deacon Kenny Spurlock with Brown Grove Baptist Church across from the site described how the center would impact the community. “Some 700 employees on a 24 hour, 7 day a week going in and out,” he said.