HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County chapter of the NAACP hosted its “Souls to the Polls” event on Sunday.

This initiative was to encourage people to vote early and remember the historical struggles of Black voting in the U.S.The chapter worked with the Hanover County Registrar’s Office and local faith-based community groups to put on the event.

The Chickahominy Health District was also there, offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.