Hanover NAACP says school board’s decision to make masks optional puts teachers, students at risk

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County NAACP reacted to the school board’s decision not to require that masks be worn by students and staff at Hanover schools in a statement Wednesday.

During a heated school board meeting on Tuesday, the Hanover School Board decided to give families and staff the option to wear masks at schools regardless of vaccination status. The Hanover NAACP branch said this is a “totally irresponsible decision” that puts the health of students and teachers at risk.

The school board choose to go against Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill’s recommendation that all unvaccinated students and staff would be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or distanced outdoors.

The motion to make masks an individual choice passed in a 4-3 vote. The only exception will be school buses where everyone is federally mandated to wear a mask.

The branch is calling on the school board to go back on their decision and reconvene in a special meeting.

“We call on this school board to right a serious wrong. They must correct this error in judgment before a teacher or a child gets sick or even dies because of their lack of good judgment,” President of Hanover NAACP Pat Jordan wrote.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hanover County has a high level of community transmission.