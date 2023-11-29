HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Suzan Hart has lived on Ringview Drive in the Cool Spring West subdivision for four years. She was home Wednesday morning when tragedy struck – a CSX train hit and killed a 15-year-old boy on the tracks right behind her house.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m., first responders were called to the 9400 block of Atlee Station Road for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian. When they arrived on scene, officers confirmed that a CSX train had hit and killed a 15-year-old boy.

“[The trains are] going really fast. You know, there’s nothing they can do. He can’t stop on a dime. And I know he tried. I know he tried because I heard that whistle and to stop so close to the back of my house, to where the trail is, I mean, that poor guy, he must’ve been standing on the brake,” Hart said.

Hart told 8 News the neighborhood is filled with kids and has recently noticed train conductors blare their whistle – warning those who cross the tracks unexpectedly.

“I heard him blow his horn, but it was you know, he’s been blowing it more often. So I really didn’t pay attention until somebody sent a Facebook message,” Hart said.

Hart sees kids cross the tracks every day to get to Atlee High School and Chickahominy Middle School, walking the same place where the 15-year-old was killed and using it as a shortcut to get to school. However, Hart expressed concern that there was easy access across the tracks because the fence stops.

“You can walk right over there and just walk right through because at first I thought they were going through a cut out in the fence,” said Hart. “And then for some reason, I guess [because] I’m raising my six year old granddaughter. I got curious. So I walked over there this summer and the fence just ends.”

Terry Sullivan, a captain with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, expressed the importance of safety before convenience.

“If anybody is walking at or near a railroad track, there’s always good to use safety. Be aware of your surroundings,” said Sullivan. “So depending upon the investigation and what’s identified, we always look at working closely with our community to identify those ways we can keep our community safe.”