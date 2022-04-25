HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been waiting for the right time to work for your local school district, now is the time to apply. Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) is offering a $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers.

The incentive will be given to those who join the county’s school bus driver team from now through September. Bus drivers will receive $500 after their first 60 days of employment and $500 at the end of the first semester of the next school year.

HCPS bus drivers receive the following:



$15.75 per hour starting salary

Pay incentives for drivers completing additional routes

Medical, dental, and vision benefits

Flexible schedules with most drivers working two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon

Sick days, paid holidays, and a paid annuity

Fully compensated Commercial Driver’s License training

Ability to participate in a retirement savings plan

New bus drivers are placed on a four-hour-per-day schedule and are paid from their first day of employment. The eight-week training period includes tutoring and other educational support to help with passing the CDL testing requirements.

Those interested in joining the HCPS Transportation Department are asked to apply via School Jobs.