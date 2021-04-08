Hanover offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for people 60-years-old and up

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced on Thursday that residents who are 60-years-old and up can now get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment starting tomorrow.

Previously, these walk-in appointments were only for those 70-years-old and up, but since it was so successful they lowered the age range.

The district said this is only for Chickahominy Health District residents. They will be offering these walk-in hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the vaccination center on 138 Junction Drive in Ashland.

Anyone 59-years-and-younger will still need to make a vaccination appointment.

People in Priority Groups 1a, 1b, and 1c can call 804-365-3240, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule their vaccination appointment