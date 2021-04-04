Hanover offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors 70-years-old and up

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced on Sunday that residents who are 70-years-old and up can now get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The district said this is only for Chickahominy Health District residents. They will be offering these walk-in hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the vaccination center on 138 Junction Drive in Ashland.

Anyone 69-years-and-younger will still need to make a vaccination appointment.

The county added it is now also scheduling vaccination appointments for people in group 1c. Hanover is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, but some Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also become available this week.

People in Priority Groups 1a, 1b, and 1c can call 804-365-3240, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule their vaccination appointment

Hanover said it’s goal is to vaccinate 66,000 people, or 75 percent of the adult population, and so far it has administered more than 55,000 doses.

