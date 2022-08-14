HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -– The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a death after a body was discovered at Atlee High School.

Deputies responded to Atlee High School, located at 9414 Atlee Station Road, at 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. According to police, a citizen had found a body near the football field.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies at the scene found a deceased adult male lying on the ground near the press box. Officers identified the man as 18-year-old Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah of Mechanicsville.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances around this death and is working with the Medical Examiner’s Officer to determine the cause.

Hanover Public Schools announced on Sunday that the school football stadium will remain closed for one week out of respect for the Obrimah family.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.