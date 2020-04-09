Hanover opens child care program to help county’s first responders

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has opened a day care program for elementary school children of the county’s public safety personnel.

The program, brought together by the county’s parks and recreation department, was created to help first responders in Hanover with children as they work through the crisis.

“In Executive Order 53, Governor Northam called for creative solutions to the day care challenge that many first responders may experience as a result of school closings,” Jim Taylor, Deputy County Administrator, said in a statement. “We are pleased to support our public safety employees in this manner, so that they can continue to support our community.”

Staff and children in the program must clear medical screenings each morning, as well as follow specific handwashing and cleaning guidelines. The program offers a daily schedule that includes time for school work, arts and crafts, movies and physical activity.

“This program is unique to any other department program, given the need for physical distancing for staff and participants, limited group size and duration of the program,” the program’s director, Marcy Durrer, said. “However, we know how to work with children, and ensure their safety while having fun. We expect the children to be excited to return each day.”

