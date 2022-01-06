Hanover opens emergency potable water station at Poor Farm Park

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Free potable water will be available at Poor Farm Park in Hanover for those who are in need, the county announced Wednesday.

People must bring their own container but they can take as much potable water as they can carry from the emergency water station.

The station — located at 13400 Liberty School Road — is at the brick building at the first parking lot entrance on the left side of Liberty School Road past Liberty Middle School, according to Hanover County’s Facebook post.

Those with a larger container have been advised to bring a garden hose that is at least 25 feet long. The water station will be open for people from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the power is restored in the rural areas of Hanover.