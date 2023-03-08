HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people in Hanover County have been arrested and face several charges in connection to a commercial sex trafficking case.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a home on the 9200 block of Tall Oaks Lane in the Atlee area, where a suspected prostitution operation was believed to be taking place.

At the home, investigators found several incriminating items and arrested 45-year-old Tara Rhiannon Inman and 49-year-old James Louron Inman. James Inman has been charged with two counts of maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, possession of Schedule I or II narcotics and two counts of child neglect, according to police.

Tara Inman has been charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of child neglect.

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond, James Inman is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

