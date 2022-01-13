Hanover parents charged after baby inhales drugs, goes into cardiac arrest

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of a 10-month-old have been arrested and charged after their baby inhaled narcotics and went into cardiac arrest in Hanover.

On Monday, Jan. 10, officers and Fire-EMS crews responded to the 9200 block of Beaverdam Trail for the report of a 10-month-old in cardiac arrest.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they performed first aid on the baby who was then taken to a local hospital.

An investigation immediately ensued, according to Hanover Police. After multiple interviews and a collection of evidence, illegal drugs were found inside the home where the emergency happened.

Information about the presence of drugs was not shared with the medical personnel on the scene. It is believed the child breathed in a narcotic that caused the cardiac event.

The baby made a full recovery and is currently in the custody of a responsible family member, police said.

The baby’s parents, 43-year-old Keith Barker and 25-year-old Shaunna Drinkwater, have been arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child neglect.

Barker was taken to Henrico County Jail on outstanding warrants and is being held without bond. Drinkwater was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.