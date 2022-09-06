HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.

That follows a move last month, when the Hanover County School Board voted 5-2 to implement a new bathroom policy for transgender students, which said they and their parents have to submit a written request along with a note from their physician, student disciplinary forms, and criminal records, in order to request permission to use the restroom, locker room, or changing room that aligns with their gender identity.

On the first day of the new school year, Hanover parents voiced varied opinions on the policy.

“It does not make me proud to be living in Hanover County,” Hanover mother Shoshana Spiggle said.

Spiggle is an advocate for transgender youth across the community. She said the new policy is devastating and corrupt.

“As of now, any student that identities as trans will not be able to choose the bathroom that matches their gender identity,” Spiggle said.

Hanover father Todd Gathje is relieved to see the policy in place for the new year.

“This is a win for parents,” Gathje said. “For parents’ rights, for the parents of Hanover county.”

In Gathje’s eyes, the new rules protect cis-gender female students.

“The school board is simply doing their best to make sure they protect bodily privacy and safety of these young girls,” Gathje said.

On the other hand, Spiggle feels the policy strips transgender students of their privacy. It requires these students to out themselves to the community, their parents and their school.

“It’s going to be up to a panel of men over the age of 60 to decide whether a child can use the restroom or not,” Spiggle said. “I find that disgusting.”

Sept. 6 is just the first day of the new school year, so it’s too early to witness any tangible effects the policy could have on the student body. Parents tell 8News they’re anxious — and eager — to see how the policy will play out over the next few months.