HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rural Point Elementary School in Hanover County will be closed Thursday, Feb. 16 due to a water outage.

The school posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

“A short while ago, our staff detected a water outage at Rural Point Elementary School and it is estimated that it will take several hours for crews to restore service to the school,” the school wrote. “Due to this extended outage, we are unable to provide students and staff with food service or access to restrooms. Accordingly, Rural Point Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, February 16”

The school said all children who have already been picked up by the bus will be dropped off at Pole Green Elementary School, where school staff will be available to assist them and provide breakfast until they are picked up. Students will remain in the cafeteria under adult supervision until they are picked up.

Parents are asked to park in the parking lot, go to the front office and bring a valid photo I.D. when picking up their children.