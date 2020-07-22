Hanover parents, teachers to hold car rally; urging school system to rethink reopening plans

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Hanover County parents is urging the school system to rethink its “return to learn” program.

The county’s plan allows families to pick the option that is best for their students – either full-time in-person or online learning. However, some parents feel the safety of teachers was not taken into consideration.

In a Facebook group called “Safe Return to Learn Hanover County,” parents argued the school board rushed to a vote with no concerns about teacher safety, loss of role by taking on virtual roles, or adequate supplies for nurses.

A group of parents and teachers will hold a car rally this morning to call for a safe reopening of schools. The rally will begin at 9 a.m. near Henry Clay Elementary School then head toward the school board’s office.

