Hanover Police identify 21-year-old motorcyclist killed after collision with SUV

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, February 16, around 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Lee Davis Road and Laurel Meadows Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Lee Davis Road when a 2017 Acura SUV made a left turn from Laurel Meadows Drive onto Lee Davis Road and collided with the vehicle.

The driver of the 2003 Suzuki Motorcycle was identified as 21-year-old Noah D. Smith of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center as a result of the injuries from the crash. There were no other occupants on the motorcycle.

The driver and sole occupant of the 2017 Acura did not sustain any injuries.

