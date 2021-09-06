Hanover police investigating Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash

Edgar R. Gonzalez, 64, Mechanicsville, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. (Photo: Hanover Police Department)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Police Department said it is investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one person on Sunday.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:44 a.m. on Sept. 5, near the intersection of Old Church Road and Piping Tree Ferry Road.

Detectives said a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going northbound on Old Church Road when it crossed the double solid line and hit a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, that was traveling southbound. The motorcycle had two passengers.

The driver of the Harley, Alex F. Ploechinger, 59, Aylett, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the passenger was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Equinox, Edgar R. Gonzalez, 64, Mechanicsville, was not injured. He was taken into custody and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

Hanover Police say this is an ongoing investigation.