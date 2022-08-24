HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools has announced it will host two back-to-school events for elementary students in partnership with local nonprofits and community donors next week.
Students are invited to select a free back-to-school outfit and receive a free eye exam from Conexus Mobile Vision before the start of the new 2022-23 school year.
The events will be held on two separate dates and locations. Students and their families are asked to choose one of the following occasions to attend:
- Tuesday, August 30: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Engagement and Welcome Center (200 Berkley Street in Ashland)
- Wednesday, August 31: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Branch Library (7461 Sherwood Crossing Place in Mechanicsville)
For more information visit the Hanover Public Schools’ website or email Carrie Cicuto at ccicuto@hcps.us.