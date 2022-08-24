HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools has announced it will host two back-to-school events for elementary students in partnership with local nonprofits and community donors next week.

Students are invited to select a free back-to-school outfit and receive a free eye exam from Conexus Mobile Vision before the start of the new 2022-23 school year.

The events will be held on two separate dates and locations. Students and their families are asked to choose one of the following occasions to attend:

Tuesday, August 30: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Engagement and Welcome Center (200 Berkley Street in Ashland)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Engagement and Welcome Center (200 Berkley Street in Ashland) Wednesday, August 31: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Branch Library (7461 Sherwood Crossing Place in Mechanicsville)

For more information visit the Hanover Public Schools’ website or email Carrie Cicuto at ccicuto@hcps.us.