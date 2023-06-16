HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) will be providing free meals to local kids in need at three locations this summer.

HCPS is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and will be serving free meals to all children 18 and under between Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, August 10.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Monday through Thursday at Henry Clay Elementary (310 South James Street, Ashland) and Mechanicsville Elementary (7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive, Mechanicsville) — and Monday through Friday at the Patrick Henry Family YMCA (217 Ashcake Rd, Ashland).

The YMCA will be serving meals on Fridays as well, including Friday, August 11. None of the three locations will be serving meals on July 3 or 4 due to Independence Day. All children 18 and under are eligible, whether or not they attend school in Hanover County.