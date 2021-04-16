Hanover Public Schools seeks input on its plans for 2021-22 school year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is asking parents to participate in a survey letting the county know their preferences for instruction in the 2021-22 school year.

The county is currently planning to offer either in-person instruction or all virtual instruction five days a week.

The school board indicates that the survey is non-binding, but it will help in planning for the upcoming school year.

To participate in the survey, head over to the Hanover County Public Schools website.