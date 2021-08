RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is offering special discount tickets for Hanover County residents the last two weekends in August (Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29).

It’s in recognition of the county’s 300th birthday this year.

Prices for the Hanover Days Package will be $40.

Admission to the Soak City waterpark is included. To buy tickets, head over to the Kings Dominion website.