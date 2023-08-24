HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A solar farm that could be coming to Hanover County is stirring up concerns from nearby residents.

SunEnergy1 — a company otherwise known as Springfield Farm Solar, LLC — has requested a conditional use permit to install the proposed facility in Hanover County. They’re looking at over 955 acres near Cedar Lane in the Elmont area.

A meeting was held to discuss the potential project at Elmont Elementary School on Monday. Hanover resident Kate Vehrs told 8News she went because she lives right across from where the farm could potentially be built.

“It’s a very quiet area,” Vehrs said. “There’s deer and turkeys and families of animals that live around here. And I’m really concerned about the impacts on them.”

Following the meeting, Vehrs said that it didn’t go well and she didn’t have a chance to ask about the things she wanted to.

“This meeting really was just, for lack of a better word, a mess. It ended up being shut down,” she said. “They said they didn’t expect a big turnout. And I think it’s silly to expect a city or a small town to not care about what’s happening in it.”

Vehrs wanted to know more about how the fencing and trees that could be placed around the facility could impact the environment and the scenery. She also planned to ask about the impacts the panels could have on the surrounding area but she said she didn’t get the chance to.

“Solar panels obviously cover the ground. So, is runoff going to be an issue? This is already a flood zone [and] I already pay so much money in flood insurance,” she said. “Is that going to increase my flood insurance cost and risk and potentially decrease my home value?”

Vehrs said that even though she didn’t get the answers she was looking for she hopes they eventually have another meeting so that she can.

“I hope it will be set up in a more interactive way,” she said. “I hope that some of the older members of our community will be able to hear and understand what’s going on.”

SunEnergy1 did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment about the project. More information about the potential project is available on Hanover County’s website.