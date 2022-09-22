According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Nicholas Chivily was located and arrested without incident in Custer County, Montana.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the suspect of a road rage-related shooting has been found in Montana.

According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Nicholas Chivily was located and arrested without incident in Custer County, Montana.

Chivily was wanted by the Hanover Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed and vandalism after police said he shot at a truck during a road rage incident on Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 5.

