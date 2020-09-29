Hanover School Board agrees on new names for schools memorializing Confederate leaders

Hanover County schools, Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson have their signage removed on July 16, 2020. (Photo: Hanover NAACP)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board has reached a decision regarding the two new names for schools named after Confederate leaders.

The school formerly known as Lee-Davis High School could soon be named Mechanicsville High School, while Bell Creek could replace Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

While the board has signaled support for both of these names, a formal vote is expected on October 13.

Once the board has voted, new mascots will be chosen for the schools. The school board said the mascot selection is a school-based decision.