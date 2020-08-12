Hanover School Board approve process for school renaming

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Hanover School Board determined that the public will have a voice in the renaming process for two Hanover County Schools originally named after Confederate Leaders.

In tonight’s school board meeting, members approved the formal process for the renaming of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School.

A committee, comprised of parents, students and community members, will meet to review suggested recommendations. The district will provide a nomination form, where members of the community can make their recommendations to the committee. The community input phase will end on September 7th.

The appointed committee, will review the suggested names, and narrow down the choice to submit to the school board. A final decision on the name changes will be voted on at the September 8th meeting.

The school board voted to remove the reinstated signage at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee Davis High school no later than September 7th

The committee also voted to keep it’s hybrid system of learning for now.

