Hanover School Board asks Gov. Northam to reconsider gathering limit for outdoor sports

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board is requesting that state lawmakers reconsider the limit set under current executive orders for attendees of outdoor recreational sports.

After proposing a resolution to appeal at its March 1 work session, Board members made the decision to move forward on Tuesday.

“The purpose behind this resolution is the fact that it is concerning to us that you can have 1,000 people at events, like at a college football game, but you can’t have that for a high school football game,” School Board Chairman and Beaverdam District representative John F. Axselle III said.

The School Board voted unanimously to adopt and send the resolution to Governor Ralph Northam, imploring him to reconsider the gathering limits for outdoor sporting events at the high school level, so that high school and college sports are treating equitably.

“It just doesn’t add up,” Axselle said. “We’d like to have that, obviously, reversed, so we can have more parents and children attending the athletic events so they can watch their children play and perform and compete and participate in the event.”

Hanover County officials said they will continue to enforce the COVID-19 mitigation efforts already in place at outdoor high school athletic events, such as social distancing and face covering mandates.